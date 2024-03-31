Lok Sabha polls: BJP seeks favour for support to NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Just days after the BJP decided to extend its support to the National People’s Party (NPP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party on Saturday placed four demands before Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Cabinet Minister and BJP stalwart AL Hek said as per the direction of the central leadership, the party’s state BJP president, mandal presidents, district presidents, mahila president, yuva president and all office bearers and workers met Sangma, who is also the NPP national president, at Pine Wood hotel to show the party’s support.

Hek said the first demand is that the NPP-led state government should appoint BJP workers in the various posts of chairman and vice chairman of government agencies. The second demand is that the government should include the schemes sent by the Centre in the priority list of the Planning department while the third demand is to engage BJP workers to carry out contract works, wherever possible.

Talking about the fourth and last demand, he said, “We have two MDCs in GHADC (Garo Hills Autonomous District Council) and one in JHADC

(Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council). We want them to be accommodated in the NPP-led EC (of the two councils) in various capacities.”

According to Hek, the CM assured that he will do whatever is possible.

Taking to X, Sangma wrote, “Held NDA coordination meeting with @BJP4Meghalaya this evening in #Shillong in presence of BJP State President Rikman G Momin, cabinet minister AL Hek, State BJP Office Bearers, District Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Morcha Heads and BJP party karyakartas.”

He added, “We thank team BJP Meghalaya for coming together to extend their support and cooperation to campaign for our party candidate for 1-Shillong Lok Sabha constituency and 2-Tura Lok Sabha constituency.”