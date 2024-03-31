Sunday, March 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Lok Sabha polls: BJP seeks favour for support to NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Just days after the BJP decided to extend its support to the National People’s Party (NPP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party on Saturday placed four demands before Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
Cabinet Minister and BJP stalwart AL Hek said as per the direction of the central leadership, the party’s state BJP president, mandal presidents, district presidents, mahila president, yuva president and all office bearers and workers met Sangma, who is also the NPP national president, at Pine Wood hotel to show the party’s support.
Hek said the first demand is that the NPP-led state government should appoint BJP workers in the various posts of chairman and vice chairman of government agencies. The second demand is that the government should include the schemes sent by the Centre in the priority list of the Planning department while the third demand is to engage BJP workers to carry out contract works, wherever possible.
Talking about the fourth and last demand, he said, “We have two MDCs in GHADC (Garo Hills Autonomous District Council) and one in JHADC
(Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council). We want them to be accommodated in the NPP-led EC (of the two councils) in various capacities.”
According to Hek, the CM assured that he will do whatever is possible.
Taking to X, Sangma wrote, “Held NDA coordination meeting with @BJP4Meghalaya this evening in #Shillong in presence of BJP State President Rikman G Momin, cabinet minister AL Hek, State BJP Office Bearers, District Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Morcha Heads and BJP party karyakartas.”
He added, “We thank team BJP Meghalaya for coming together to extend their support and cooperation to campaign for our party candidate for 1-Shillong Lok Sabha constituency and 2-Tura Lok Sabha constituency.”

Previous article
Age-old ‘Shad Sajer’ fervour returns
Next article
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in Ichamati, a village in East Khasi Hills, has now...
MEGHALAYA

Police identified suspects: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that the case of Ichamati deaths...
MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the...
MEGHALAYA

Age-old ‘Shad Sajer’ fervour returns

From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, March 30: In a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage, the Dorbar Raid Nongpoh rekindled the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in...

Police identified suspects: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma...

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening...
Load more

Popular news

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in...

Police identified suspects: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma...

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img