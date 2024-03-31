Age-old ‘Shad Sajer’ fervour returns

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, March 30: In a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage, the Dorbar Raid Nongpoh rekindled the ancient tradition of ‘Shad Sajer’ on Saturday, a ritual deeply embedded in the local customs to express gratitude for abundant harvests and seek blessings for the upcoming agricultural cycle. The event unfolded against the picturesque backdrop of Lum Wortoh in Raid Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi, marking the revival of this age-old tradition after a hiatus of over two decades.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, adding luster to the festivities. Commissioner and Secretary of the Arts and Culture department, Fredrick Kharkongor, honoured the event as the chief guest, while Padma Shri awardee and Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, adorned the gathering as the guest of honour.

The day was filled with mesmerising performances of traditional dances, captivating the hearts of onlookers. Among the enchanting dances showcased were the Shad Shut Wait and Shad Dong Dong of Raid Nongpoh, Shad Krut Lyngkha of Raid Sohkhwai, Shad Shut Wait and Shad Mastieh of Raid Nongkhrah, Shad Rah Kynthei of Raid Nonglyngdoh, and Shad Domahi of Raid Nongkharai.

Linus Lyngdoh, Lyngdoh of Raid Nongpoh, delivered a poignant keynote address, emphasising the significance of revitalizing the Shad Sajer tradition. He highlighted its cultural richness and lamented its fading prominence among the younger generations. However, he clarified that historical research revealed the tradition’s dormancy spanned over twenty years, contrary to earlier claims of thirty.

In his address, Fredrick Kharkongor expressed his delight at witnessing the revival of this cherished cultural heritage. He commended the leaders of Raid Nongpoh for their efforts in rejuvenating and organizing the festival, which holds profound cultural significance for the local community.

Kharkongor underscored the role of the Arts and Culture department in preserving and promoting the cultural tapestry of Meghalaya, urging the younger generation to reconnect with their roots.

Kharkongor further urged the leaders of Raid Nongpoh to submit a proposal to the Arts and Culture department for the inclusion of the Shad Sajer festival as a minor festival of the state. He envisioned its potential growth, foreseeing it as a contender among Meghalaya’s major festivals like Shad Nongkrem, Behdein Khlam, and Wangala in the annual calendar.

Highlighting avenues for support, Kharkongor informed the gathering about UNESCO schemes aimed at promoting and reviving lost cultures and intangible heritage, offering prospects for further development.

Meanwhile, Patricia Mukhim delivered a compelling speech, advocating for the separation of religion from cultural festivities. She emphasised the unifying role of culture, transcending religious boundaries, and fostering a sense of communal identity. Mukhim stressed the importance of documenting traditional dances, ensuring their preservation for future generations, and urged for bilingual documentation to bridge linguistic barriers.

Expressing concern over the oral tradition’s vulnerability, Mukhim lamented the lack of comprehensive documentation of Khasi Pnar history and culture. She urged local writers to delve deeper into indigenous narratives, lamenting the reliance on foreign sources for historical insights.