Sunday, March 31, 2024
Business

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $6.2 billion across 205 deals in Indian companies during the first three months of 2024, as per Venture Intelligence data.

The investment amount represents a 8 per cent fall over the $6.7 billion across 242 deals invested in the same period during 2023 and also down by 6 per cent when compared to the immediate previous quarter which witnessed $6.6 billion being invested across 200 deals.

Deal volumes in Q1’24 also declined 15 per cent compared to Q1’23 and were down by 2 per cent compared to the immediate previous quarter.

Q1’24 witnessed 8 mega deals ($100M plus rounds) worth $3.5 billion, compared to 17 such investments (worth $3.6 billion) in Q1’23 and 15 such deals (worth $4.1 billion) in the immediate previous quarter.

The largest investment in Q1’24 was the $2 billion acquisition of the Indian business of telecom Infrastructure provider American Tower Corporation (ATC) by Brookfield.

Other top investments during the period included GIC’s $500 million investment in power transmission firm Sterlite Power Transmission and Multiples PE & Advent International’s $233 million investment in Svatantra Microfin. This was followed by NIIF’s majority stake acquisition in wireless communications company iBus for $200 million. (IANS)

South Korean govt mulls further cut in EV subsidies
Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as girl dies after eating cake ordered online
