Sunday, March 31, 2024
spot_img
Business

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as girl dies after eating cake ordered online

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 31: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday said it has delisted the restaurant from its platform as well as debarred its owner after a 10-year-old girl died post eating a birthday cake ordered online from the restaurant in Patiala.

After facing heavy criticism on social media, the company said they are “heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala”.

“As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato,” a company spokesperson told IANS.

“We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter,” the spokesperson added.

A case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police, following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family members, alleging that the girl died after consuming the birthday cake. Other family members also fell ill after consuming the cake.

As per the bill copy of the cake, which was ordered by the deceased girl’s mother Kajal, there is no shop named ‘Cake Kanha’ at the registered address in Patiala.

The police suspect that the bakery is a cloud kitchen. Additionally, another receipt invoice from Zomato shows billing done from Amritsar, not Patiala.

Netizens slammed the online food delivery platform for poor regulation over Cloud kitchens listed as food-delivering apps. (IANS)

Previous article
PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $6.2 billion across 205 deals in Indian companies...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film ‘Swatantra Veer...
INTERNATIONAL

Recent suicide attack shook confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan: Report

Shillong, March 31: Apart from disrupting vital infrastructure projects, the recent suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has...
Politics

AIADMK will ally again with BJP after LS elections, says Chidambaram

Shillong, March 31: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday claimed that the AIADMK...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested...

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his...

Recent suicide attack shook confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 31: Apart from disrupting vital infrastructure projects,...
Load more

Popular news

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested...

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his...

Recent suicide attack shook confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 31: Apart from disrupting vital infrastructure projects,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img