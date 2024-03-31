Police identified suspects: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that the case of Ichamati deaths is being pursued aggressively and a few individuals have also been identified.

“Right now, the police are on the lookout. We have identified a few people and we are searching for them. We will move as per law, and whoever is responsible for this, will be brought to book,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Asked for his comment on no arrests being made so far, Sangma said that they are moving very aggressively and have already indentified few individuals.

An uneasy calm prevails in the volatile Ichamati area under Shella in East Khasi Hills after Wednesday’s mayhem that resulted in the loss of two lives.

Residents of this trouble-torn border area are silent on the gruesome murder fearing backlash.

The chief minister had so far been silent on the issue and attempts made to reach him but there was no response.

Sangma, who is active on social media, has been posting about his election campaigns on X but he had been agonisingly quiet about the Ichamati killings.

East Khasi Hills Police, on Saturday, confirmed that there has been no arrest in the Ichamati case so far.

Two persons, Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta (Phuruin Dutta), had lost their lives when they were attacked by some miscreants after a protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the area.