Collection of poems by 15 city poetesses released

SHILLONG, March 31: A joint poetry collection, ‘Meghalaya Literary Forum’ – ‘Samvad Karte Meghalaya’, of about 75 poems by 15 different poetesses of Shillong was released by NEHU Vice Chancellor PS Shukla, at Bangiya Sahitya Parishad here on Sunday.

The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp by all the guests. After this, a 10-year-old Chitrakshi D Aditya presented a beautiful dance on Saraswati Vandana.

Nita Sharma, co-editor of the book, presented the complete journey of the collection, giving credit to Editor Dr Anita Panda for giving shape to this poetry compilation. All the distinguished guests, in their expressions, praised the poetry collection and described it as an excellent and unprecedented step for the promotion of Hindi by Hindi-speaking women in the tribal areas of the Northeast. Chief guest of the programme, Prof Shukla, while congratulating and extending best wishes to all the poetesses, praised everyone calling it a new achievement of women in the field of literature and assured ‘Meghalaya Literary Forum’ of making full contribution in the field of literature in future.

In the programme, citations were given to Ananya Sharma and the children’s poet of the collection, Asmi Banghiya, for their special contribution in the technical work on the stage. The chief secretary of the Forum, Mallika Dey, also recited a beautiful poetry in the programme.

The compilation has been published by Acharya Pandit Prithvinath Pandey of Sarjanpeeth, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Chaitali Dixit, Secretary of the Forum.