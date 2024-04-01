Monday, April 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Collection of poems by 15 city poetesses released

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 31: A joint poetry collection, ‘Meghalaya Literary Forum’ – ‘Samvad Karte Meghalaya’, of about 75 poems by 15 different poetesses of Shillong was released by NEHU Vice Chancellor PS Shukla, at Bangiya Sahitya Parishad here on Sunday.
The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp by all the guests. After this, a 10-year-old Chitrakshi D Aditya presented a beautiful dance on Saraswati Vandana.
Nita Sharma, co-editor of the book, presented the complete journey of the collection, giving credit to Editor Dr Anita Panda for giving shape to this poetry compilation.  All the distinguished guests, in their expressions, praised the poetry collection and described it as an excellent and unprecedented step for the promotion of Hindi by Hindi-speaking women in the tribal areas of the Northeast. Chief guest of the programme, Prof Shukla, while congratulating and extending best wishes to all the poetesses, praised everyone calling it a new achievement of women in the field of literature and assured ‘Meghalaya Literary Forum’ of making full contribution in the field of literature in future.
In the programme, citations were given to Ananya Sharma and the children’s poet of the collection, Asmi Banghiya, for their special contribution in the technical work on the stage. The chief secretary of the Forum, Mallika Dey, also recited a beautiful poetry in the programme.
The compilation has been published by Acharya Pandit Prithvinath Pandey of Sarjanpeeth, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Chaitali Dixit, Secretary of the Forum.

Previous article
Shillong Jottings
Next article
Tangled cables remain unattended, with some even protruding towards the road, near Raj Bhavan in Shillong. (ST)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals beat CSK by 20 runs

Visakhapatnam, March 31: Delhi Capitals pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2-21) and Mukesh Kumar (3-21) bowled brilliant spells at the...
SPORTS

Sreenidi Deccan FC stay in hunt with big win vs Rajasthan

Hyderabad, March 31: Sreenidi Deccan FC extended the title race in the I-League 2023-24 by another week with...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Humanity above all else

Editor, Each one of us are born into a faith and a belief that defines our path here on...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

By Salil Gewali In the grand theater of politics, Arvind Kejriwal now finds himself caught in a web of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Capitals beat CSK by 20 runs

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, March 31: Delhi Capitals pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2-21)...

Sreenidi Deccan FC stay in hunt with big win vs Rajasthan

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, March 31: Sreenidi Deccan FC extended the title...

Humanity above all else

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Each one of us are born into a faith...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Capitals beat CSK by 20 runs

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, March 31: Delhi Capitals pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2-21)...

Sreenidi Deccan FC stay in hunt with big win vs Rajasthan

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, March 31: Sreenidi Deccan FC extended the title...

Humanity above all else

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Each one of us are born into a faith...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img