Humanity above all else

Editor,

Each one of us are born into a faith and a belief that defines our path here on earth. I strongly believe that no religion will propogate hatred and animosity. Afterall, religion is the path to God. We may belong to any religion but what is more important is in the way we lead our lives here. What matters most is the love and respect that we need to have for one another. The question that comes to mind is do we have respect for one another anymore? Horrifying and gruesome news that we read of in the newspapers, social media seem to suggest that we humans lack love and reverence for each other.

If there is love and humanity will we even dare to subject one another to pain and hurt? Of what good is religion if we fail to practice righteousness, love and respect. The way to God is surely through the love and care that we have for each other irrespective of our origin, faith, sex and colour. I came across a quote by H H Younus Algohar that says “Humanity is the biggest religion.” That made me reflect on the true meaning of religion. God thrives in hearts that are pious, pure and compassionate. Compassion is fellow feeling and humanity. A heart and mind that is pious and pure has no place for envy, hatred, anger for another fellow human being. It is in such a heart that God resides. That is religion! Can we rise above worldly treasures, cynicism and practice humanity? Surely we can!

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email

Always blame unknown ‘miscreants’

Editor,

Apropos of the news item dated March ‘27,2024 captioned ” Two killed in Ichamati after anti -CAA protests,” I would like to question the concerned authority as to how the killing of innocent persons can serve in attaining the objectives of the anti CAA protesters. This is not at all a maiden act. Similar incidents have continued since the past five decades. In Ichamati, a similar incident took place in the last part of 2019 that continued till lockdown due to Covid19. This type of killing is a regular feature in Meghalaya and unfortunately these are always termed as acts of unknown miscreants. How long will the authorities keep their eyes blindfolded and blame such murders on miscreants?

Your etc.,

Krishnendu Deb,

Via email

Brookside: A tribute to Tagore

Editor,

While conveying my gratitude to the Department of Arts & Culture, Government of Meghalaya, and the concerned ministers for laying the foundation stone for ‘Tagore Cultural Complex’ in the Brookside Complex. (‘Minister lays foundation stone for Tagore cultural complex’, ST. 7th March 2024)], I would term it as a long- cherished dream come true!

It was in 1961, during the year-long centenary celebration of Tagore, at Brookside complex, that (L) Mrs. Helimon Khongphai, Retd. Headmistress Govt. Girls’ High School Shillong, a great Tagore fan who had personally met Tagore at Shantiniketan, first proposed that there should be a Rabindra Memorial in Shillong. She said, ‘If every capital town of India has a Rabindra Bhavan, why should Shillong, the capital of Assam be deprived of the same? It is a must.’

The proposal was widely acclaimed and accepted by the audience. Unfortunately, despite all sincerity the plan remained unfulfilled but Tagore enthusiasts pursued the issue relentlessly while celebrating Rabindra Jayanti at Brookside complex, every year.

The ‘Brookside’ complex was acquired by the Government of Meghalaya in September 1989. This was possible because of the moral support of (L) Purno A Sangma, then Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who was approached by a few ardent fans of Tagore, to take over the memorable complex as a government property as it was about to be sold to some property dealers. Mr Sangma a great lover of Tagore, extended his full support to the proposal, led by A. K Samanta, IPS, and by dint of their united struggle and endeavour, ultimately Brookside became public property. Brookside today, is mostly indebted to (L) P.A Sangma, without whose nod, it would not have come into existence.

After necessary renovation and cleaning on January 21st 1992, the 20th anniversary of the statehood of Meghalaya was celebrated at ‘Brookside’ complex. On that auspicious occasion, a ‘Rabindra Art Gallery’ in memory of Tagore, was inaugurated by the then Madhukar Dighe, the then Governor of Meghalaya. That was also achieved by the sincere effort of the Department of Arts & Culture Govt. of Meghalaya 1992.

At that public gathering of Meghalaya Day 1992, at Brookside complex, the elite of the city, including RT Rymbai Retd. IAS, Helimon Khongphai a veteran educationist, Prof. B Dutta Ray, Kalpana Gupta, journalist and several others were present. In his speech, Rymbai proposed that a full size statue of Rabindranath Tagore be placed at the entrance of the Brookside complex to commemorate the great Nobel Laureate Tagore’s stay here. Khongphai repeated her previous proposal of ‘Rabindra Bhawan’ which she had proposed 30 years ago. Governor, Madhukar Dighe, heartly welcomed the proposals and assured to fulfil them at the earliest.

In 2010, in the Assembly session, a proposal for immediate renovation of ‘Brookside’ and placing a full body statue of Tagore there, was proposed by Padmashree Manas Chaudhuri, then MLA Meghalaya. This proposal was accepted by the Meghalaya Assembly. Accordingly, a full- sized statue of Tagore was placed and unveiled at the Brookside complex, on May 9, 2011, on Tagore’s 150th birth anniversary, courtesy, the Government of Meghalaya.

The Departments of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya and the Director I.C.C.R Regional Office Shillong took maximum care and supervision to protect the serenity of the Brookside complex, once graced by Rabindranath Tagore. The dilapidated condition of the century old construction of the bungalow was renovated by the Arts and Culture Department, without hurting its original construction.

Indeed the Department of Arts & Culture, Government of Meghalaya deserves all credit for it contributions towards safeguarding and maintaining the Brookside Complex, to mark it as a Rabindra Memorial. This will attract thousands of Indian and foreign tourists in the near future.

Yours etc.,

Uma Purkayastha

Shillong – 4

On reckless driving by motor-cyclists

Editor,

Regarding the above stated subject published by your daily on March 27, 2024 which a concerned citizen had written; I would like to applaud the writer for bringing to light this extremely important matter. It is pertinent for your readers to note that I am a two wheeler rider myself since 1998 and ever since I had witnessed an enormous change in the driving etiquette in our city by almost all sections of drivers of four wheelers and two wheelers.

Only a thin percentage could be considered as sane and ethical drivers. Those driving the Syndicate or City buses, a few of the red buses, the private buses and a fraction of the private and the commercial LMV may be considered road worthy drivers; while others are best if given the open fields or the kutcha roads to drive on, for there is no sense of ethics in their driving style.

It is surprising to see how the authorities turn a blind eye to gross traffic violations on the road by doing the following:-

When two wheelers detach their registration number plates and ply without one yet move freely in town; and even if the plates are fitted they are done in such a way that they are not legible which leads to suspicion.

That they overtake from the left side of other vehicles which are ahead of them while traffic is still flowing. Such actions take the driver of the preceding vehicle by surprise and frequently lead to accidents. On certain occasions the errant riders even blame the preceding driver instead of themselves for the incidents where certain cases of bullying are also witnessed.

Hence while endorsing the views of the letter writer on the mentioned subject, I urge the authorities to take steps to discourage such reckless drivers and to firmly tame such individuals by any mean possible.

Yours etc.,

B. Pyngrope,

Shillong -6