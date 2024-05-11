Saturday, May 11, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe to star in biopic of Everest pioneer Tenzing Norgay

By: Agencies

Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe have been roped in to feature in the biopic of the legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay. Norgay, who climbed Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953, was among the first men to reach the summit of the world’s highest peak. Hiddleston will portray Hillary, while Dafoe will portray the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt, reports Variety.com. A search is currently underway to cast the lead role of Norgay. Tenzing comes from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Peedom (Solo, Sherpa), who has the exclusive rights to tell the Nepalese-Indian mountaineer’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community. (IANS)

Previous article
Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate India’s untitled project
Next article
Akshay to headline The Entertainers Tour with Nora, Disha, Stebin in Australia
