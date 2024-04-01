Monday, April 1, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Why ace football coach Syed Abdul Rahim’s story took Ajay Devgn by surprise

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 1: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’, has shared that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights.

In ‘Maidaan’, Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, and as much as he was surprised to learn about his character, he felt that this is a story that needed to be told. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn shared: “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story.”

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, with screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, the film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on April 10, 2024. (IANS)

Previous article
Tiger Shroff pranks Akshay Kumar with overflowing soft drink bottle on All Fools’ Day
Next article
Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya young woman wins ENBA award for Best News Producer

  Shillong, April 1: Alicia Bakor Phanwar from Meghalaya has won the ENBA Gold award for Best News Producer...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by Steffi Niederzoll bagged the Cinevesture People's Choice Award for...
NATIONAL

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West Bengal on Monday after state Congress President Adhir Ranjan...
NATIONAL

LS polls 2024: Congress to release its manifesto on April 5

New Delhi, April 1; Congress party is set to release its vision document cum manifesto at the All...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya young woman wins ENBA award for Best News Producer

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 1: Alicia Bakor Phanwar from Meghalaya has...

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by...

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya young woman wins ENBA award for Best News Producer

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 1: Alicia Bakor Phanwar from Meghalaya has...

Cinevesture Film Festival: ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’ wins Best Int’l Film award, ‘Jaggi’ Best Indian Film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chandigarh, April 1:  'Seven Winters in Tehran' directed by...

Adhir Ranjan’s ‘traitor’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee triggers war of words in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 1:  A political slugfest surfaced in West...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img