Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Assam vigilance teams nab BEEO, 2 other officials in bribery cases

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, April 2: Amidst an intensified crackdown against corrupt government officials, teams from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid traps and arrested a block elementary education officer (BEEO) and two other employees in bribery cases on Tuesday.

In the first such trap, Rani Borah, an accountant at the office of the District Agricultural Officer, Jorhat was caught red handed in the office immediately after she accepted Rs 6,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The complainant had alleged that Borah had demanded 10 percent of Rs 37,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing travelling allowance. She had also allegedly demanded 10 percent of Rs 37,000 as bribe from the colleague of the complainant for processing travelling allowance.

It may be mentioned that the complainant also handed over the bribe demanded from his colleague. The bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Borah and seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. After finding evidence against her, the vigilance team arrested the public servant.

In another trap laid in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer, Golakganj, Dhubri district, Dapendra Nath Brahma, a senior assistant was caught red handed in the office immediately after he accepted Rs 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Naba Krishna Roy, BEEO, Golakganj.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

In the same trap operation, the BEEO was also apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting the same through the senior assistant, in conspiracy with him.

In this connection, a case was registered at ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The vigilance team subsequently arrested both Brahma and Roy after gathering sufficient evidence against the duo.

IANS

