Tuesday, April 2, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s ‘connection’ with Tamil Nadu not new, these pictures are proof

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 2: While the rival parties may go all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making Tamil Nadu centre of his poll campaign for the ‘400 paar’ pledge, a set of pictures from the past has emerged, showcasing his connection with the Southern state.

ModiArchive, a popular X handle, with collections of PM Modi’s pictures and videos from the past, shared on Tuesday the images of BJP’s 1991 Ekta Yatra, starting off from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. The picture shows party’s then presidents, top party leaders gearing up for the march with yatra organiser Narendra Modi, then a party worker.

Notably, PM Modi also made a mention of his strong bond with the Southern state, during a recent interview to Tamil channel Thanthi TV on March 31. The Prime Minister also spoke on a range on issues including Electoral Bonds, ED raids and searches and also the Ram Mandir.

In the same interaction, PM Modi also recalled his involvement in the Ekta Yatra, the historic event that began in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and culminated in Srinagar.

Modi Archive handle while sharing the picture wrote: “At the beginning of the Ekta Yatra, BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi and yatra organiser Narendra Modi received the Indian national flag from Rajinder Singh and Devakinandan, brothers of the legendary freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, respectively. Jubaid Ahmad and Ali Hassan, sons of Paramvir Chakra Awardee Constable Abdul Hamid, were also present, along with Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani.”

For the uninitiated, the Ekta Yatra, also known as the Unity March was launched in December 1991 from Kanyakumari and culminated on January 26, 1992 with the hoisting of national flag in Srinagar.

The Ekta Yatra was led by veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while Narendra Modi, then a BJP worker, served as key pivot in organising the march.

The goal of the Yatra was to send across a strong message to the world that India would stand firm and united against the forces of terror. The journey spanning 14 states resonated deeply with the people and showed country’s unwavering commitment to national unity.

IANS

Assam vigilance teams nab BEEO, 2 other officials in bribery cases
Cash-for-query case: After CBI, now ED files FIR against Mahua Moitra, Hiranandani
