Tuesday, April 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls daily flight from Shillong to Delhi

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The state government plans to introduce a daily flight between Shillong and New Delhi. Direct flights between Shillong and New Delhi are currently operated twice a week.
Commissioner and Secretary of the Transport Department, Sanjay Goyal said on Monday that the government is exploring additional routes for direct flights to and from Shillong.
Tenders were floated recently for bidders toward introducing direct flights from Shillong to Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad apart from New Delhi.
Appealing to the people to fly from Shillong as it saves money and time compared to using the Guwahati airport, Goyal said the government is subsidizing the flights and a passenger can fly to New Delhi at a fixed rate of Rs 7,000.
He also said that the Airports Authority of India has floated tenders for a technical study to examine if the Shillong Airport can be expanded to facilitate the landing of bigger aircraft.
The report is likely to be submitted to the government within the next six months.
Despite increasing demand, the Shillong Airport can operate only ATR72 aircraft owing to the hills and obstacles around. Removing these obstacles would cost the state government about Rs 7,000 crore.
The audit would help the government find out if expanding the aircraft would be cost-effective, Goyal said.

Previous article
Meghalaya set to go green this election!
Next article
In BJP bastion, CM highlights NPP’s bond with saffron party
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Storms damage MeECL assets

Cyclone, hailstorm wreak havoc in South West Khasi Hills Our Bureau SHILLONG/ MAWKYRWAT, April 1: Many assets of Meghalaya Energy...
MEGHALAYA

BJP’s big plan is to get RS seat: Pala

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Congress on Monday warned that the BJP could be hatching a bigger...
MEGHALAYA

In BJP bastion, CM highlights NPP’s bond with saffron party

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The BJP opted out of the poll race in Meghalaya to support the...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya set to go green this election!

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: In line with the recent announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Storms damage MeECL assets

MEGHALAYA 0
Cyclone, hailstorm wreak havoc in South West Khasi Hills Our...

BJP’s big plan is to get RS seat: Pala

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Congress on Monday...

In BJP bastion, CM highlights NPP’s bond with saffron party

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The BJP opted out...
Load more

Popular news

Storms damage MeECL assets

MEGHALAYA 0
Cyclone, hailstorm wreak havoc in South West Khasi Hills Our...

BJP’s big plan is to get RS seat: Pala

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Congress on Monday...

In BJP bastion, CM highlights NPP’s bond with saffron party

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The BJP opted out...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img