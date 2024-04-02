In BJP bastion, CM highlights NPP’s bond with saffron party

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The BJP opted out of the poll race in Meghalaya to support the National People’s Party and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday highlighted the strong bond the two share.

Addressing an election meeting at Jhalupara taxi stand in Shillong, Sangma tried his best to woo the voters of the area, considered a BJP bastion.

He recalled that the NPP’s relationship with the BJP – both partners in NDA and NEDA – has been very strong since the time of PA Sangma and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“We do everything for the country and with this, we move forward,” the chief minister said, adding that the NPP, along with other NDA constituents, are working together to take the country forward.

He said the state’s budget increased from Rs 7,000 crore in 2015 to Rs 27,000 crore now.

On law and order, he said every government faces law and order problems as incidents do happen.

“In Shillong, people from many communities live. We have to take care of everyone and balance everything,” the CM said.

He also said that if the government had not taken proper care, things would have turned worse.

In the absence of NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh, her sister Jasmine Lyngdoh addressed the meeting.