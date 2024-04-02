Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Technology

Meta purged over 18 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta in India in February

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 2: Meta said that it took down over 13.8 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in February.

In February, Facebook received 18,512 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 9,300 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 9,212 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 2,970 complaints in total. The remaining 6,242 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 12,709 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,344 cases,” it said.

Of the other 7,365 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta analysed content and took action on 2,470 complaints in total.

The remaining 4,895 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

In January, Meta took down over 17.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram. (IANS)

