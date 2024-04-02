Tuesday, April 2, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Parineeti shares BTS video from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ set: ‘Spoilt forever’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 2: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared the BTS video from the film’s shoot on Tuesday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video saying that she will forever remember the experience of working on the film and that it has spoiled her for life.

Sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption, “How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever.”

The video shows Parineeti, clad in traditional Punjabi attire, in different avatars including the prep, and pre-roll clips. She can also be seen hanging around the sets and chatting with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali and her co-star in the film, Diljit Dosanjh.

In one clip her character of Amarjot can be seen as pregnant as well courtesy of the prosthetics. Incidentally, the rumours about Parineeti’s pregnancy were doing rounds until recently the actress explicitly denied being pregnant through her hilarious Instagram posts.

Recently, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and a blazer. The video includes a caption that reads: “POV – wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress.” Then the video shows several news headlines stating ‘Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?’

The video is captioned as: “Entering my fitted clothes era”. In the Stories section, she wrote: “Add to cart: Fitted clothes only.” (IANS)

Previous article
Ajay Devgn handpicks players, stands tall against system in ‘Maidaan’ final trailer
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU alleges police highhandedness in arresting its members over Ichamati incident

Shillong, April 2: The KSU South Khasi Hills has questioned the arrest of two of its members by...
NATIONAL

IPL 2024: ‘What wrong has Rohit done’, fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change

Mumbai, April 2: As the Mumbai Indians face a backlash from their fans after demoting Rohit Sharma and...
NATIONAL

ED’s reply to Kejriwal’s plea: Multiple routes used for transferring money to Goa identified

New Delhi, April 2:  In its reply filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to a plea...
NATIONAL

Excise policy case: Delhi court to hear ED’s arguments on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on April 6

New Delhi, April 2:  A court here on Tuesday heard former Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img