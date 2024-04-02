Tuesday, April 2, 2024
REGIONAL

UP Police announce reward on Atiq Ahmed’s sister & sister-in-law

Prayagraj, April 2: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday announced a reward on mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori and Zainab Fatima, wife of his brother Ashraf.

The Prayagraj Commissionerate Police placed the reward of Rs 25,000 each on both of them.

Both of them are accused in the Umesh Pal murder case that took place in February 2023 in Prayagraj.

A reward of Rs 50,000 has already been placed on Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.

All three are absconding after the murder.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj and the police had arrested three accused from the spot.

Recently, Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Balli Pandit was arrested from Chakia. Balli Pandit has been a sharp shooter of Atiq gang. Prior to the Umesh Pal murder, Atiq’s wife Shaista had met Balli Pandit, said police.

