NEEPCO celebrates 49th Foundation Day

Shillong, April 2: NEEPCO celebrated its 49th Foundation Day today at its Corporate Office, here and in all plants and locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurdeep Singh, CMD , expressed his satisfaction at the progress made by NEEPCO, despite the difficult conditions prevailing in the region and expressed his confidence that NEEPCO would be able to expeditiously execute its projects with good planning and management.

The CMD reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to clean and green energy. Referring to his meeting with the CM of Meghalaya, the CMD expressed optimism on the progress of Wah Umiam and other PSP projects in the state.

B. Maharana, D(F), in his welcome speech, said that with the continual guidance and support of the CMD, NEEPCO has achieved its targets in the preceding year and looked forward to more accomplishments and success.

Awards for Best Performing Plants, as follows, were also presented during the celebrations.

Hydro Power

1st – Panyor Lower Hydro Power Station, Arunachal Pradesh

2nd – Turial Hydro Power Station, Mizoram

3rd – Pare Hydro Power Station, Arunachal Pradesh

Thermal Power

1. Agartala Gas Based Power Station, Tripura

2. Assam Gas Based Power Station, Assam