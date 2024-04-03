Wednesday, April 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels in various parts of India, the Health Ministry on Wednesday held a review meeting on public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses in the country.

“Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective addressing leads to effective management,” Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting, said.

Pointing out the lack of accurate data from the ground, he called for “creating a central database with input from states to share field level data on heat waves, including deaths and cases”.

Mansukh Mandaviya also stressed timely action as soon as weather alerts are received in the states by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Timely, advance and wide awareness among people on preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in efficient management of heat-related illnesses, the Health Minister advised senior officials to meet the states’ officials for better coordination and understanding.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also called for equipping the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with water coolers, ice packs and other basic necessities.

IANS

