Wednesday, April 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening, after getting bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The AAP leader is likely to first go and meet Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to him after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection to his release on bail. It also said that he will be released on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, making it clear that he will not make any public comment or speech concerning his role in the pending case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja had also directed Singh to surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission, and not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Further, he has been ordered to execute a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

He was also asked to share his mobile number with the agency and join the probe as and when required.

IANS

Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest
Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses
