Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Kolkata building collapse death toll rises to 13 as man succumbs to injuries

Kolkata, April 3: The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction five-storey building at Garden Reach area in Kolkata on March 17 has reached 13, as one more person succumbed to injuries.

The man, identified as Mainul Haque, was under treatment at a city hospital and died late Tuesday night.

After being recovered from under the debris of the collapsed building he had been rushed to a local hospital. Later he was shifted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital.

Trinamool Congress-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) came under scathing criticism from different corners after the collapse.

Questions were raised on how the promoter of the said building got permission for raising a five-storey construction in that dingy lane of Garden Reach, which is adjacent to the Kolkata dock area. The promoter of the said building was also arrested.

There were severe differences between the city mayor Firhad Hakim and the deputy mayor Atin Ghosh over the development. As the mayor said that identifying illegal constructions was not the responsibility of KMC or the local councillor, the deputy mayor said the corporation under no circumstance can avoid the responsibility on this count.

The KMC later formed a seven-member probe panel on the building collapse.

IANS

