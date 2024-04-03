Wednesday, April 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, April 3:  Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will contest the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

After leaving the Congress, ex-CM Azad formed his own political party called the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Talking to IANS, DPAP sources said that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Azad was defeated in 2014 by Dr. Jitendra Singh of the BJP in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Azad’s lieutenant, GM Saroori has already filed his papers for the Kathua-Udhampur constituency where Dr. Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election for the third term.

Senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad is fighting elections for the National Conference (NC) from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

There are 18,30294 voters including 930,379 males, 988,888 females and 27 third gender who will cast their votes at 2,338 polling stations on May 7.

IANS

Previous article
Kolkata building collapse death toll rises to 13 as man succumbs to injuries
Next article
UN Biological Diversity gets new boss
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

KSU members, kin march to Sohra PS demanding release of arrested KSU members

  Shillong, April 3: More than 100 people including KSU members, family members and villagers has gathered at Sohra...
News Alert

IPL 2024: ‘Allow ball to come to you, not try to force it off front or back foot’, says Hayden on how to counter...

Bengaluru, April 3:  Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden has offered his insights on how teams can effectively combat...
NATIONAL

Will field candidates for all LS seats in Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, April 3:  Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said on...
NATIONAL

Will join BJP, says K’taka MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

Bengaluru, April 3:  In a boost to the BJP and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU members, kin march to Sohra PS demanding release of arrested KSU members

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, April 3: More than 100 people including KSU...

IPL 2024: ‘Allow ball to come to you, not try to force it off front or back foot’, says Hayden on how to counter...

News Alert 0
Bengaluru, April 3:  Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden has...

Will field candidates for all LS seats in Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 3:  Former J&K Chief Minister and President...
Load more

Popular news

KSU members, kin march to Sohra PS demanding release of arrested KSU members

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, April 3: More than 100 people including KSU...

IPL 2024: ‘Allow ball to come to you, not try to force it off front or back foot’, says Hayden on how to counter...

News Alert 0
Bengaluru, April 3:  Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden has...

Will field candidates for all LS seats in Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 3:  Former J&K Chief Minister and President...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img