Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

Srinagar, April 3: Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will contest the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

After leaving the Congress, ex-CM Azad formed his own political party called the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Talking to IANS, DPAP sources said that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Azad was defeated in 2014 by Dr. Jitendra Singh of the BJP in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Azad’s lieutenant, GM Saroori has already filed his papers for the Kathua-Udhampur constituency where Dr. Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election for the third term.

Senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad is fighting elections for the National Conference (NC) from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

There are 18,30294 voters including 930,379 males, 988,888 females and 27 third gender who will cast their votes at 2,338 polling stations on May 7.

IANS