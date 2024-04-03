Wednesday, April 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong tells groups to exercise restraint

‘Do not go beyond the laws and rules that guide us’

SHILLONG, April 2: Amidst the simmering tension following the unnatural death of two persons at Ichamati, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday asked the groups not to add fuel to the fire with their statements and announcements through the media.
Confirming that two persons were picked up in connection with the deaths, he said both the tribal and non-tribal groups should exercise restraint. “My warning is simple. Do not go beyond the laws and rules that guide us,” he said, adding that the law of the land will prevail and nobody will be spared if found crossing the line.
Tynsong said there will always be challenges in maintaining law and order but the government is prepared and capable of dealing with such challenges.
Recently, some pressure groups in the state opposed the decision of the Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum to protest against the Ichamati duo’s death.
Govt still keen on peace talks with HNLC
The state government is open to the idea of resuming peace talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council despite the outfit reportedly carrying out an IED blast and planning to execute more.
The HNLC walked out of the talks midway.
The government, however, seems to be ready to overlook such activities and extend the olive branch to the group.
“We would like them to come to the negotiation table. But the law will have to prevail if the HNLC is not interested in talks,” Tynsong said.
On the probe into the IED blast at Harijan Colony, he said the police are trying to find out if more people are involved. “The government will ensure everybody is safe,” he added.
The HNLC claimed responsibility for the blast carried out within months of withdrawing from the peace process over unmet demands.
The Ri-Bhoi police later busted a sleeper cell of the outfit, which was planning to carry out similar blasts in Nongpoh and Shillong.
Storgy Lyngdoh, an HNLC member, was arrested after serving demand notes to extort money for the outfit.

