Meghalaya Nuggets

Shillong Law College disseminates awareness on child rights

SHILLONG, April 2: Students of Shillong Law College recently organised awareness campaigns on Child Rights at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and St. Anthony’s College. According to a statement, these initiatives served as transformative platforms, enlightening young minds about their fundamental rights encompassing survival, protection, development, and participation. “Students of these two educational institutions also learned the various rights of children under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child (UNCRC) 1989, provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and The Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) 2015,” the statement said, adding that the resource persons were the students of Shillong Law College. Over the course of the two-day engagement, student-participants were not only enlightened but also equipped with practical guidance on navigating challenging scenarios, such as instances of sexual harassment, assault, and rights deprivation. Furthermore, they were apprised of the existence of the Legal Care and Support Centre within Shillong Law College, which offers free legal services to children, women, and marginalised sections of society. Aspiring beneficiaries have been encouraged to explore the college website for comprehensive details or reach out directly to the centre for assistance.

Training programme in Shillong focuses on sustainable e-mobility

SHILLONG, April 2: In a groundbreaking stride towards sustainable transportation, the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), in collaboration with Autobot India, has launched an innovative one-week training programme at Don Bosco Technical School (DBTS), Shillong. The programme was attended by Commissioner of Transport (Retd) E Kharmalki, who, in his address, said, “Retrofitting old vehicles can help Meghalaya’s transportation system lower its carbon emissions from aging cars. Older vehicles tend to pollute more. Rather than scrapping these old vehicles, converting them into electric vehicles is a smart way to use resources responsibly. This workshop will lay the groundwork for training our students to do such conversions, making Meghalaya self-reliant in this area.” Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Nimesh, Senior Research Associate, AEEE, emphasised that skill development is pivotal for e-mobility growth. “Skilled professionals can boost consumer confidence, similar to how we rely on experienced technicians for petrol and diesel vehicles. The rise of EVs will create numerous opportunities for people. It’s important to prepare everyone for these future prospects, ensuring these opportunities are inclusive. Women, individuals with disabilities, and members of marginalized communities should all have equal chances and be equipped for success, ensuring no one is left behind,” he added.