Address all problems of Delhiites: CM Kejriwal’s message to all AAP MLAs from Tihar jail read out by wife Sunita

In a brief video address via social media handles, Sunita Kejriwal expressed the Delhi CM’s concerns for the welfare and well-being of the city’s residents and read out his message for the AAP MLAs.

“CM Kejriwal has sent a message for all AAP MLAs. I am in jail but Delhi residents must not face any problem in my absence. Every MLA should visit his locality, take stock of their problems and address their issues and grievances,” she said.

CM Kejriwal has also asked party legislators to address the issues of Delhi residents, pertaining to all spheres of life and not just government departments.

“The 2 crore residents of Delhi are my family. They must not be sad or in trouble for whatsoever reason,” she added while reading CM Kejriwal’s message.

This is the second video address of Sunita Kejriwal, where she read out the message of the Delhi CM.

“Bhagwan sab ka bhala karey, Jai Hind” (May god bless all, Jai Hind), Kejriwal said in a closing note.

This message comes a day after AAP MP, Sanjay Singh’s release from prison after six months, over alleged money laundering charges in the Delhi excise policy case. Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that CM Kejriwal will not resign.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi and he is currently in judicial custody.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

