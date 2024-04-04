Thursday, April 4, 2024
Muslims will vote for us: Assam BJP President

By: Agencies

Guwahati, April 4: Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Thursday said that Muslims will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Muslim community has lost interest in Congress. The opposition only mocked the minority people by making false promises. Muslims now understand the strategy of Congress. They will not support them in the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

He said that the majority of Muslims want development and that is why they will vote for the BJP.

“Everybody wants development and BJP has been doing the politics of development. In the last few years, Assam has seen immense development in every sector. This has attracted the Muslims who will go to the polling centres to vote for the BJP,” he said.

He also claimed that the BJP is set to win at least 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Notably, the BJP has fielded candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies. Two seats were given to its ally partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the Bodoland region.

AGP is contesting in Barpeta and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats while UPPL has fielded the candidate in Kokrajhar.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal has been winning the Dhubri seat since 2009. This time, AGP’s Javed Islam is pitted against Ajmal in this parliamentary constituency.

Kalita said that although Dhubri is a tough seat for the BJP, however, the AGP candidate will pose a strong challenge to Ajmal.

Congress has also fielded its heavyweight leader Rakibul Hussain in the Dhubri seat. Hussain is an MLA from the Samaguri assembly seat. He was a powerful minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam.

IANS

Address all problems of Delhiites: CM Kejriwal’s message to all AAP MLAs from Tihar jail read out by wife Sunita
Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat flanked by two ex-diplomats
