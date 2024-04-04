KSU refrains from observing Khasi Awakening Day

Shillong, April 4: The KSU has that they did not observed the “Khasi Awakening Day” schedule to be held at Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills on Thursday in view of the request made by the district administration.

“We had a discussion with the district administration which requested us not to observe this day this year by referring to the model code of conduct and also in view of the prevailing law and order situation. We decided to accept their request,” KSU general secretary Donald V. Thabah told reporters.

He, however, said that next year no one should stop the student’s body to observe or celebrate the Khasi Awakening Day.

Replying to a query, the KSU general secretary said that if they had wanted they could organise the Khasi Awakening Day in each and every villages and localities.

“If we want we can go now to observe the Khasi Awakening Day in East Jaintia Hills,” Thabah said.

It may be mentioned that a high alert has been sounded across Khasi and Jaintia hills in Meghalaya in view of the ‘volatile situation’ arising out of the recent killing of two persons, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police DNR Marak issued an alert to the SPs of seven districts in the eastern range, which included state capital Shillong.

“There is a high likelihood that the NGOs may resort to more agitations and may target police stations/police vehicles, government properties/buildings and vehicles and also target non-tribals,” Marak said in the order.

He said the influential KSU observes April 4 as ‘Khasi Awakening Day’, but permission has been denied for the same at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district.

Asking the SPs to take precautionary measures such as advising deputy commissioners to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, Marak said that the NGOs ‘may resort’ to impromptu agitation on Thursday in any of the district headquarters.

“You are therefore directed to take all necessary precautions to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the day and the recent incidents whereby they may attempt to target government installations and non-tribals under your jurisdiction,” he said.