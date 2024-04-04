Assam PCC issues show-cause notices to party spokesperson, MLA

Guwahati, April 4: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show-cause notice to APCC senior spokesperson Romen Kumar Borthakur for allegedly violating party discipline and engaging in activities detrimental to the party’s interests.

“It has been reported to the Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have been deliberately violating party discipline and getting involved in anti-party activities, which has raised questions in the minds of party workers. You are doing conspiracy to damage the image of party spreading complete false information and allegations,” the show-cause notice issued to Borthakur by the APCC on Thursday, read.

“As directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, show-cause notice has been served to you and you are requested to send your reply within three days, as to why not strong action be taken against you for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities,” the notice read.

The APCC on Wednesday had also issued a show-cause notice to Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mondal for “deliberately violating party discipline” and getting involved in many anti-party activities. Party workers, the notice read, “have categorically mentioned your direct involvement against INC’s Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussain.”

“As directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, show-cause notice has been served to you and you are requested to send your reply within two days, as to why not action be taken against you for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities,” the notice dated April 3, 2024, read.