Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai

Tura, April 4: A complaint was received by Police here on Wednesday about trafficking of 16 Garo youths to Mumbai for work. In this connection a case is was registered vide Baghmara PS case No. 04(04)2024 U/S 417,370 and 344 IPC.

The location of the victims were traced and with the help of DCP Greater Mumbai and nine victims have been rescued and currently they are at Agripada Police station, Mumbai.

The Additional resident commissioner of Meghalaya House, Mumbai has been informed about the location of victims and he is making the necessary arrangements to brought them back to Meghalaya, according to information provided by Police here.

In the complaint names of 16 victims were mentioned. Current status of the victims mentioned in the complaint are :

Following six youths have been rescued : Senbar A. Sangma, Rakkam T. Sangma, Luksan Ch.Marak, Kismat Ch.Marak, Silman Ch.Marak, Tengubirth R.Marak

One of the victims Brenian N marak is returning to Meghalaya on his own while Jense N Marak, Chanang T. Sangma, Manrik R Marak are currently working in Mumbai and want to continue working.

Chechang T sangma is working in Mahalakshmi company, Mumbai and wants to be rescued. Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai has been shared the contact details and he is doing necessary arrangements.

juli N.Marak has been taken by accused Pijush R.Marak to some other place for work. Police are currently searching for the details.

Toseng D sangma, Tengjim B. Marak, Breliant P. Marak, Gutren D.sangma are working in Reliance Township, Mumbai and want to be rescued back to Meghalaya. Contact details of Toseng has been shared with Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai.

Apart from these, following three victims whose names were not mentioned in the complaint, have been rescued: Salchang M. Sangma, Baldogrik A sangma, Silak D.Marak.

Tura Police have found that victim juli N Marak has already returned home and currently in Meghalaya.