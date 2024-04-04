Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Tura, April 4: A complaint was received by Police here on Wednesday about trafficking of 16 Garo youths to Mumbai for work. In this connection a case is was registered vide Baghmara PS case No. 04(04)2024 U/S 417,370 and 344 IPC.

The location of the victims were traced and with the help of DCP Greater Mumbai  and nine victims have been rescued and currently they are at Agripada Police station, Mumbai.

The Additional resident commissioner of Meghalaya House, Mumbai has been informed about the location of victims and he is making the necessary arrangements to brought them back to Meghalaya, according to information provided by Police here.

In the complaint names of 16 victims were mentioned.  Current status of the victims mentioned in the complaint are :

Following six youths have been rescued : Senbar A. Sangma, Rakkam T. Sangma, Luksan Ch.Marak, Kismat Ch.Marak, Silman Ch.Marak, Tengubirth R.Marak

One of the victims Brenian N marak is returning to Meghalaya on his own while Jense N Marak, Chanang T. Sangma, Manrik R Marak are currently working in Mumbai and want to continue working.

Chechang T sangma is working in Mahalakshmi company, Mumbai and wants to be rescued. Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai has been shared the contact details and  he is doing necessary arrangements.

juli N.Marak has been taken by accused Pijush R.Marak to some other place for work. Police are currently searching for the details.

Toseng D sangma, Tengjim B. Marak, Breliant P. Marak, Gutren D.sangma are working in Reliance Township, Mumbai and want to be rescued back to Meghalaya. Contact details of Toseng has been shared with Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Mumbai.

Apart from these, following three victims whose names were not mentioned in the complaint, have been rescued: Salchang M. Sangma, Baldogrik A sangma, Silak D.Marak.

Tura Police have found that victim juli N Marak has already returned home and currently in Meghalaya.

 

Previous article
FKJGP leads protest against CAA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills District Sports Officer is gearing up to host the...
SPORTS

Hurdles to meet Cricket Lovers in 3rd District League T20 final

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 4: In a thrilling showdown, the semi-finals of the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association’s...
MEGHALAYA

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and other NGOs held a protest...
News Alert

Assam Cong President files Rs 10 crore defamation case against CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 4:  Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has filed a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit against Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

SPORTS 0
From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills...

Hurdles to meet Cricket Lovers in 3rd District League T20 final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 4: In a thrilling showdown,...

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and...
Load more

Popular news

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

SPORTS 0
From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills...

Hurdles to meet Cricket Lovers in 3rd District League T20 final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 4: In a thrilling showdown,...

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img