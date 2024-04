Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and other NGOs held a protest meeting against the CAA. A copy of the Act was burnt as a mark of dissent.

The president of Khasi Students Union (KSU) EJH Streamly Suchen claimed that the Act would encourage Hindus from Bangladesh to enter Meghalaya.

Suchen informed the crowd that the North East Students Organisation (NESO) will organise a rally in New Delhi to protest against the Act.