Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
Business

Several stocks under NSE lens for significant spurt in price, volume

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 4: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarifications from several companies following a spurt in the prices and volumes of their scrips.

“Significant increase in volume has been observed in Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited. To ensure that the investors have the latest relevant information about the company and to inform the marketplace so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, the Exchange has written to the company,” the NSE said.

The NSE also sought similar replies from other companies due to a spurt in their volumes, including Astra Zeneca Pharma India, Elgi Equipments, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Jubilant Pharmova, Shipping Corporation of India, and Unitech.

The NSE has also sought a reply from the Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Netwrok Limited for significant price movement.

“Significant movement in price has been observed in Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited. The Exchange has written to the company, and a response is awaited,” the NSE said. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian markets bucking weak global tend
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills who were lulled with the promise of a job...
Technology

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Tesla facility in Palo...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Atharv Bakshi and...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP, asks Afghanistan to take action against terror outfits

Shillong, April 4: Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday ruled out negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

Popular news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img