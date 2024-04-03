Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Business

Indian markets bucking weak global tend

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 3: The Indian markets are bucking the weak global trend aided by positive manufacturing PMI data and optimistic expectations of the upcoming Q4 results, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said on Wednesday.

Buoyancy of the broad market indicates the strength to continue in the short term, he said.

Meanwhile, strong US economic data has cast doubts on the US Fed rate cut in June as anticipated by the market.

The market is also focused on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech scheduled later on Wednesday for more hints.

A statement in line with the last policy is predicted to bring back respite to the global market, Nair said.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the Nifty remained volatile throughout the day after an initial weak start attributed to negative global cues. Despite this, the overall sentiment remains robust as the index sustains itself above key moving averages.

“The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates bullish momentum in the short term. Over the short term, the index may trend towards 22,650. Support is positioned at 22,350 on the lower end,” he said.

At close on Wednesday, the Sensex was down 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent at 73,876.82, while the Nifty was down 18.60 points or 0.08 per cent at 22,434.65. (IANS)

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika a final deadline for...
NATIONAL

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels in various parts of India, the Health Ministry on...
NATIONAL

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

New Delhi, April 3:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

