Thursday, April 4, 2024
SPORTS

Sports talent hunt event at NEHU in April

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 3: A talent search initiative, part of the Khelo India Rising Talent Hunt (KIRTI-MyBharat) Program, is set to commence, offering promising young athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills and train in cutting-edge sports facilities nationwide.
The KIRTI (My-Bharat) evaluation and talent hunt program focusing on ATHLETICS, BOXING & FOOTBALL is slated to take place at the Sports Authority India (SAI) Training Centre, located in the NEHU Campus, Shillong, from April 8-10, 2024. Registration for the talent hunt program will be open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with evaluations scheduled until 5:30 PM each day.
The program will entail comprehensive physical assessments, including fitness tests aligned with scientific standards, alongside sports-specific evaluations tailored to gauge athletes’ potential across all age groups. It aims to identify and nurture talent, offering participants a platform to hone their abilities and access world-class training facilities.The KIRTI-MyBharat Talent Hunt Program promises to be a gateway for aspiring athletes to embark on a journey towards excellence.
With state-of-the-art facilities and meticulous evaluation processes, it aims to unearth and nurture the nation’s sporting talent.
As the event unfolds in Shillong, anticipation mounts for the emergence of future stars who will carry the torch of Indian sports to new heights on both national and international platforms.
Amidst the scenic backdrop of Shillong, the KIRTI-MyBharat Talent Hunt Program sets the stage for young athletes to showcase their prowess in athletics, boxing, and football.
With rigorous physical assessments and skill-based evaluations, the program aims to identify raw talent.

