Nottingham beat Fulham 3-1 to move away from relegation zone

Nottingham, April 3: Morgan Gibbs-White set up a goal and scored another to help Nottingham Forest push away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Forest snapped a five-game winless run with a first-half onslaught that prompted Fulham manager Marco Silva to make a triple substitution just past the half-hour mark.

Callum Hudson-Odoi collected Gibbs-White’s long through ball and scored in the ninth minute at the City Ground. Chris Wood doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a strike from distance with goalkeeper Bernd Leno playing just outside his 6-yard box.

Looking for a spark, Silva sent on Willian for Harry Wilson; Tom Cairney for Sasa Lukic; and Adama Traoré for Alex Iwobi. But it was Gibbs-White who struck next, taking a pass from Danilo and beating Leno with a shot to the far right corner in first-half stoppage time.

Tosin Adarabioyo got Fulham on the board four minutes after the break with a header off a corner.

Forest is one spot above the bottom three, three points clear of 18th-place Luton.

Spurs draw West Ham

Tottenham missed the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification after settling for a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson had given fifth-place Spurs an ideal start at London Stadium, but that was cancelled out by Kurt Zouma’s leveller in the 19th.

West Ham could have even gone on to win if Michail Antonio had been more ruthless with a second-half chance.

The forward raced through on goal after an hour, but with only Guglielmo Vicario to beat, he fired straight at the Spurs goalkeeper.

Spurs knew a big enough win would have seen it overtake fourth-place Villa on goal difference. And that looked like a possibility when the visitors raced into an early lead after Timo Werner burst past Vladimir Coufal and played in Johnson to convert from close range.

But manager Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated when Jarrod Bowen’s corner was turned in by an unmarked Zouma.

The result left Tottenham two points behind Villa, having played the same number of games.

Bournemouth pip

Crystal Palace 1-0

Justin Kluivert’s second-half goal gave Bournemouth a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday for the team’s third straight Premier League win.

Kluivert came on in the 64th minute and scored 15 minutes later, firing a left-footed shot into the goal from the centre of the box after a pass from Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth jumped two spots to 11th after its fourth win in five matches.

Palace extended its winless run to four league matches. With 30 points, the south London club likely isn’t out of relegation danger just yet and its next two matches are Manchester City at home followed by a trip to Liverpool.

Tuesday’s game at Vitality Stadium was played in torrential rain and swirling winds.

In the 79th minute, Semenyo went down the right wing before cutting the ball back for fellow substitute Kluivert to score from 12 yards.

Burnley draw Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri denied Burnley a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed Burnley ahead in the 37th minute at Turf Moor, only for Ait-Noori to score his third goal in four games in first-half stoppage time.

Vincent Kompany’s team pushed for a winner that would have moved it one point behind 18th-place Luton, but had to settle for a draw that saw it cut further adrift of safety after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Fulham.

Despite an unbeaten run of four games, second-from-bottom Burnley is now six points off Forest in 17th, while Luton has a game in hand.

Larsen, who is on loan from Hoffenheim, opened the scoring by volleying Dara O’Shea’s pass into the far corner beyond Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Wolves levelled three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Ait-Nouri headed home from Pablo Sarabia’s free kick.

Earlier in the game, Burnley fans in one part of the stadium had to be evacuated because of a strip of metal hanging from the roof.

Everton hold Newcastle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for relegation-fighting Everton at Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England striker hadn’t scored in his previous 23 games, dating back to Oct. 29, but was calm enough to fire in an 88th-minute penalty at St James’ Park and earn Everton what could be a valuable point in its bid for survival.

Newcastle had dominated for long periods and looked set to boost its own hopes of securing European football next season after Alexander Isak struck in the 15th.

It was the Sweden international’s 19th goal of the season and came after he showed quick feet in the box before sweeping a low shot past Jordan Pickford.

Everton defender James Tarkowski inadvertently hit his own crossbar with an attempted clearance in the second half and VAR denied Newcastle a second goal through Dan Burn for offside before Everton’s leveller.

Again VAR intervened by inviting referee Tony Harrington to review footage of substitute Paul Dummett hauling Ashley Young to the ground.

The official duly pointed to the spot and Calvert-Lewin did the rest. (AP)