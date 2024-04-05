Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ED initiates action against two corporate entities linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, April 5:  Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths have initiated action against two other corporate entities linked to the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan in a money-laundering case.

Sources said that these two corporate entities are Mesars Magnum and Mesars Arup Som.

ED officials, sources added, have identified the bank accounts linked to these two corporate entities and have directed the bank authorities concerned to immediately stop the facilities of all inward and outward transactions in those accounts.

So with these two a total of three corporate entities linked to Shahjahan, also the accused mastermind behind the attack of ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, have come under the scanner of the central agency.

Earlier the ED sleuths directed the bank authorities concerned to immediately freeze the bank account linked to the fish exports entity Mesars Sheikh Sabina Fish Supply Only, which is registered in the name of Shahjahan’s daughter Sheikh Sabina.

The central agency sleuths have also initiated the freezing of the personal bank account of Sheikh Shahjahan.

These actions by ED, sources added, have been initiated following definite clues that these accounts were used as shell companies meant for diverting ill-gotten proceeds in different money laundering cases, especially the ration distribution case.

In fact, in all the money laundering cases being investigated by the ED in West Bengal, it has been noticed that such shell companies played a very important role in the fund diversion process.

The ED has filed two separate enforcement case information reports (ECIR) against Shahjahan. The first ECIR is related to his involvement in the ration distribution and the second is related to using his fish exports business for money laundering.

IANS

Previous article
NPP has done nothing wrong with BJP, says Meghalaya minister
Next article
Congress releases manifesto for 2024 polls, focus on caste census and ‘Paanch Nyays’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members on Friday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
News Alert

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a group...
NATIONAL

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by Chief...
NATIONAL

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

New Delhi, April 5:  Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) members...

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special...

Delhi court reserves order on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking more time with lawyer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 5:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img