Hurdles to meet Cricket Lovers in 3rd District League T20 final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 4: In a thrilling showdown, the semi-finals of the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association’s 3rd District League T20 Cricket Tournament 2024 took place, showcasing the talents of local cricket clubs in the region.

The first semi-final clash unfolded between Laitjem CC and Hurdles CC, with Laitjem CC winning the toss and electing to field first.

Hurdles CC put up a commendable performance, scoring 152 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 18.5 overs.

Sandy Stone Khatshandi showcased remarkable batting prowess with a top score of 40 runs off 24 deliveries, closely followed by Jonathan Pariong with 39 runs off 24 balls.

Pynbhalang Kharsati and Antony Pathaw delivered outstanding bowling performances, with Kharsati claiming 4 wickets for 10 runs in 3.5 overs, while Pathaw secured 6 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs.

In response, Laitjem CC fell short, managing to score only 144 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Mebanshan Kharsati emerged as the top scorer for Laitjem CC with 24 runs off 22 deliveries. Despite a valiant effort, Laitjem CC couldn’t match the target set by Hurdles CC, ultimately conceding victory by 10 runs. Jonathan Pariong’s stellar performance earned him the title of Player of the Match.The second semi-final encounter witnessed a face-off between Cricket Lovers CC and Nongdawah CC. Cricket Lovers CC won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 107 runs for the loss of all wickets in 17.5 overs.

Muksodul Chaudhary led the batting charge with an impressive 27 runs off 29 balls. Kyrmenskhem Nongdawah shone with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs.In pursuit of victory, Nongdawah CC fought hard but fell short, scoring 102 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Wankitlang Nongdawah emerged as the top scorer for his team, contributing 31 runs off 21 deliveries. Raj Kishor Yadav delivered a commendable bowling performance, taking 3 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs. Despite their efforts, Nongdawah CC couldn’t surpass Cricket Lovers CC’s total, resulting in a narrow 5-run victory for Cricket Lovers CC. Muksodul Chaudhary was awarded the Player of the Match title for his stellar batting display.

The stage is set for an electrifying final match scheduled for April 6, 2024, between Hurdles CC and Cricket Lovers CC.

Cricket enthusiasts can expect a gripping showdown as these two teams vie for the coveted championship title in what promises to be an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess.

As the anticipation builds and excitement mounts, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the grand finale between Hurdles CC and Cricket Lovers. With both teams showcasing remarkable talent and determination throughout the tournament, the final clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle.