Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Hurdles to meet Cricket Lovers in 3rd District League T20 final

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 4: In a thrilling showdown, the semi-finals of the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association’s 3rd District League T20 Cricket Tournament 2024 took place, showcasing the talents of local cricket clubs in the region.
The first semi-final clash unfolded between Laitjem CC and Hurdles CC, with Laitjem CC winning the toss and electing to field first.
Hurdles CC put up a commendable performance, scoring 152 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 18.5 overs.
Sandy Stone Khatshandi showcased remarkable batting prowess with a top score of 40 runs off 24 deliveries, closely followed by Jonathan Pariong with 39 runs off 24 balls.
Pynbhalang Kharsati and Antony Pathaw delivered outstanding bowling performances, with Kharsati claiming 4 wickets for 10 runs in 3.5 overs, while Pathaw secured 6 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs.
In response, Laitjem CC fell short, managing to score only 144 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Mebanshan Kharsati emerged as the top scorer for Laitjem CC with 24 runs off 22 deliveries. Despite a valiant effort, Laitjem CC couldn’t match the target set by Hurdles CC, ultimately conceding victory by 10 runs. Jonathan Pariong’s stellar performance earned him the title of Player of the Match.The second semi-final encounter witnessed a face-off between Cricket Lovers CC and Nongdawah CC. Cricket Lovers CC won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 107 runs for the loss of all wickets in 17.5 overs.
Muksodul Chaudhary led the batting charge with an impressive 27 runs off 29 balls. Kyrmenskhem Nongdawah shone with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs.In pursuit of victory, Nongdawah CC fought hard but fell short, scoring 102 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Wankitlang Nongdawah emerged as the top scorer for his team, contributing 31 runs off 21 deliveries. Raj Kishor Yadav delivered a commendable bowling performance, taking 3 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs. Despite their efforts, Nongdawah CC couldn’t surpass Cricket Lovers CC’s total, resulting in a narrow 5-run victory for Cricket Lovers CC. Muksodul Chaudhary was awarded the Player of the Match title for his stellar batting display.
The stage is set for an electrifying final match scheduled for April 6, 2024, between Hurdles CC and Cricket Lovers CC.
Cricket enthusiasts can expect a gripping showdown as these two teams vie for the coveted championship title in what promises to be an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess.
As the anticipation builds and excitement mounts, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the grand finale between Hurdles CC and Cricket Lovers. With both teams showcasing remarkable talent and determination throughout the tournament, the final clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Previous article
Wrestlers’ sexual harassment: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against ex-WFI chief for April 18
Next article
WJH inter-school athletics meet in May
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills District Sports Officer is gearing up to host the...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai

  Tura, April 4: A complaint was received by Police here on Wednesday about trafficking of 16 Garo youths...
MEGHALAYA

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and other NGOs held a protest...
News Alert

Assam Cong President files Rs 10 crore defamation case against CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 4:  Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has filed a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit against Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

SPORTS 0
From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills...

Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, April 4: A complaint was received by Police...

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and...
Load more

Popular news

WJH inter-school athletics meet in May

SPORTS 0
From Our Correspondent Jowai, April 4: The West Jaintia Hills...

Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, April 4: A complaint was received by Police...

FKJGP leads protest against CAA

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, April 4: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img