NEHUSU stages anti-CAA protest

Shillong, April 5: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) members on Friday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
The students’ body also burnt the CAA Rules, 2024 during the anti-CAA protest held at the university campus.
