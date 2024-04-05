Friday, April 5, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

STF apprehends 4 peddlers with heroin from Guwahati lodge

Guwahati, April 5: Acting on a tip-off  the Special task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a group of Dimapur-based drug  peddlers who was camping at Brahmaputra Lodge at Adabari here and was involved in supplying narcotics at Azara, Mirza and other South Kamrup areas.

They had supplied a part of the contraband yesterday night and a part of the consignment was with them. Based on the input, a raid was carried out at Room No. 102 of the Lodge and four persons including two males and two females were apprehended after the room had been searched and 17 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin were found in a bag of the accused. The suspected heroin weighed 257 gms without cover.  Necessary legal action was being initiated.

The accused were identified as :  Jadav Bhawal (42) S/O Lt Lolita Mohan Bhawal, R/O Rongkhelan PS -Diphu, Dist Karbi along ; Bhaswati Gowala (45) W/O Lt. Ranjit Gowala R/O- Bokajan PS Bokajan, Dist-Karbi Along :  Priyanka Das (30) W/O Bimal Karmakar R/O-Dimapur PS West Thana, Nagaland ; Deba Das (19) S/O Lekhan Das R/O Bokajan PS Bokajan, Dist Karbi Along in Assam.

