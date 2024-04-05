Friday, April 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi DC issues directive to ensure safety of govt property

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NONGPOH, April 4: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, Arpit Upadhyaya, has issued a directive to ensure the safety of government properties and prevent any malicious acts targeting or damaging such assets.
District heads and officers have been instructed by the DC to ensure the presence of night watchmen on duty, maintain fire extinguishers, sand, and water on standby in office premises, and secure government vehicles in designated areas.
Any incidents should promptly be reported to the Superintendent of Police or the control room at 8730940080/9856084514, or through the helpline 112.

