Two get life for decade-old murder; third accused dies

SHILLONG, April 4: After a decade-long pursuit of justice, Salbinal Nangbah and Belting Tyngkra, both from Mynkrem village, West Jaintia Hills, were convicted in a murder case by the District and Sessions Judge of West Jaintia Hills, on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged at Nartiang PIC on May 6, 2014, detailing the brutal murder of one Prodic Nangbah by three individuals: Chalbinal Nangbah, Salbinal Nangbah, and Belting Tyngkra.

Consequently, a case was registered under Jowai PS Case No. 120(5)14 U/S 302/34 IPC, investigated, and charge-sheeted by Sub Inspector C Lamare. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5000 each for culpable homicide amounting to murder under Section 302 IPC.

However, during the trial, one of the accused, Chalbinal Nangbah, passed away on April 6, 2017.

The court has also ordered compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim’s family.