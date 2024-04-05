Friday, April 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rs 1 cr seized from car following Conrad’s convoy in Arunachal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, April 4: In a major development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from an SUV closely following Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s convoy at Kanubari check post in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh at around 3:30 pm on Thursday.
Confirming the news, Longding Superintendent of Police, Dekio Gumja told The Shillong Times over the phone that the cash was recovered from a Fortuner bearing Assam registration number (AS01 ET 5252)
That was not part of Sangma’s official convoy but was closely following it.
The SP said that the money and the vehicle belong to Harshvardhan Singh, Executive Director of Badri Rai & Construction Ltd.
“The seizure was made by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams. The cash has been seized and sent to the SBI for safety reasons until further investigation. We are not registering a case since the Income tax Department will investigate the case. Our job is to investigate and register cases above Rs 50,000,” Gumja said.
He also informed that the case has been handed over to the District Election Officer (DEO).
Sangma had arrived in Dibrugarh on a four-day visit to various parts of Arunachal Pradesh including Longding, and Tezu to campaign for the National People’s Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and simultaneous Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh.
Badri Rai is an Assam based construction firm which has been awarded several top-notch projects by the NPP-led MDA Government, including the much-awaited Assembly building project at Mawdiangdiang and the commercial complex project at Polo.

