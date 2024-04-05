Stop harassing our members: KSU cautions govt, police

SHILLONG, April 4: The KSU on Thursday warned the state government and the police against harassing members of the union.

“If you continue harassing our members, we might be forced to take drastic measures that would lead to law and order problems causing headache for the government and the administration,” KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah told reporters.

He reiterated that the strategy of the police to pin the blame on KSU members is an old ploy. “Whenever there is an incident, the KSU is always the target,” he said.

Thabah mentioned that whenever any incident occurs between Khasis and non-tribals or even among non-tribals, the blame invariably falls on us. “The first people to be arrested in such cases will always be KSU members,” he said.

Thabah also questioned why KSU members who had protested outside the Sohra police station were not arrested since police had raided their houses.

Recalling that the police had gone to the house of Reebokstar Diengdoh, the KSU South Khasi Hills president, Thabah wanted to know why he was not arrested when he had appeared before the police on Wednesday.

“We suspect that police might have some other intention,” he added.