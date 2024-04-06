Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Congress has prepared manifesto to fight polls in Pakistan not in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Guwahati, April 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attacked Congress over its manifesto, saying that the party has prepared the manifesto in such a manner as if they are contesting the election in Pakistan and not in India.

“It looks like Congress has prepared the manifesto to fight elections in Pakistan not in India,” he told media persons.

He said that Congress wants to have a divide-and-rule policy and the party’s manifesto is full of appeasement politics.

“No one in the country irrespective of Hindu or Muslim wants Triple Talaq to be brought back, child marriages to happen, or people marrying multiple times. Congress manifesto is all about these issues,” he said.

He said that contrary to the thinking of Congress, the BJP is doing developmental politics in the country.

“We will not stop until we make at least 30 lakhs female as Lakhpati Didi in the state,” he said while addressing an election rally in Jorhat.

On Friday, Sarma questioned whether the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls was designed by a foreign agency.

IANS

Previous article
“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”
Next article
China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South...
MEGHALAYA

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University team has won the first edition of the Dr....
MEGHALAYA

DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP

Tura, Apr 6: The Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC), Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with North-Eastern Hill...
MEGHALAYA

Fire engulfs PHE department storage area

Shillong, April 6: A major fire has engulfed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department storage area at Shanmari,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place...

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University...

DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 6: The Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC),...
Load more

Popular news

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place...

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University...

DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 6: The Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC),...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img