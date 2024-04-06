“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University team has won the first edition of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Moot Court Competition 2024 today while the Christ University Bangalore became runner-up.

With the participation of 16 prestigious institutions from various parts of India and the region, this National Moot Court Competition was successfully organized by the University School of Law and Research, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority from 4th to 6th April 2024.

The final round of the competition today was graced and judged by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of Gauhati High Court; Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka, Former Judge of Gauhati High Court and Hasibur Rahman, Srenior Advocate, Gauhati High Court. The delegates, along with Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM graced the valedictory session and handed over the awards to the winners of the competition.

The champion, University Law College, Gauhati University was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000, trophy, citation, and certificate and the runner-up team from Christ University Bangalore received Rs 15,000, trophy, citation, and certificate. The Best Speaker prize went to Agastya Kashyap from JB Law College, Guwahati, the Best Researcher prize was awarded to Cordelia Lyngdoh from NEHU, and the Best Memorial prize was awarded to the team from Symbiosis Pune, each awarded with a cash prize of Rs 7,000, trophy, citation, and certificate.

In the valedictory session, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said that those who take law as a profession and become an advocate must be aware that their priority is to serve society. “I am amazed to see the USTM campus, and happy that the University has organised this Competition which is the first of its kind here”, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka congratulated USTM for organising this national-level competition. He appreciated the manner in which the proceedings have been organised and said that the standard of debate by the competitors have been as good as real courtroom proceedings. Advocate Hasibur Rahman also addressed the august gathering and shared his views.

Chancellor of USTM Mahbubul Hoque extended gratitude to the delegates and the participants and said that the presence of such distinguished personalities in the National Moot Court competition at USLR has amplified the significance of the event.Earlier, the welcome address was made by Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM. The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Subhram Rajkhowa, Sr. Professor, USLR. Prof. Baharul Islam, Dean, USLR, USTM was also present on the occasion.

The participating teams in this prestigious competition were Symbiosis Pune, Christ (Deemed to be) University Bangalore, North Bengal University, NEHU Shillong, Techno India University West Bengal, NERIM, University Law College, Gauhati University, JB Law College Guwahati, Dhubri Law College, The Assam Royal Global University, Jorhat Law College, Goalpara Law College, NEF Law College Guwahati, Nowgong Law College, DHSK Law College.