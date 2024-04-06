Saturday, April 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

U Sangot raises awareness among Byrnihat electorates

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: Hundreds of people from the Khasi and Garo communities in Byrnihat were all ears on Friday when U Sangot, a traditional Khasi information broadcaster, was disseminating voter awareness.
According to a statement here, U Sangot has been included as part of the Election Commission of India’s voter awareness programme in Meghalaya this year.
Adorned in traditional Khasi attire, U Sangot played an active role on Friday in raising voter awareness among the tribal community who had gathered at Byrnihat for the weekly market.
Byrnihat Rangbah Shnong, J. Syngkli, had introduced U Sangot and his team to the gathering in the weekly market.
While emphasising the significance of the Lok Sabha election, Syngkli urged each voter to exercise their franchise responsibly by choosing the best candidate as their representative in the Parliament.
“We can only guarantee that India will continue as a strong democracy only if we vote in larger numbers,” the Rangbah Shnong said.
On the other hand, U Sangot expressed pride in Meghalaya being among the first few states in India to vote on April 19, which is the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Referring to the clean and green elections in Meghalaya this year as envisaged, U Sangot encouraged voters to strive to be amongst the first to cast their votes at their respective polling stations.
It may be mentioned that the first male and female voters will have the privilege of planting saplings in the polling station’s compound, with their names displayed beside the trees.
“Clean and green election is the primary focus of the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 in Meghalaya,” the U Sangot said, adding that a clean and green ecosystem can only lead Meghalaya towards the path of prosperity.
It is pertinent to note that U Sangot is an initiative of SVEEP, the flagship voters’ education programme of the Election Commission of India, aimed at enhancing voter awareness and literacy nationwide.

 

