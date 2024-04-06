Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Seizure worth over Rs 5 cr made from March 16 till April 4: CEO

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, has informed that seizure amounting to more than Rs five crore has been made across the state between March 16 and April 4.
According to a statement here, seizures were made in the form of cash, drugs, freebies etc., following the promulgation of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
In terms of cash, Rs 31.87128 was confiscated, with other seizures being liquor worth Rs 42.56995 lakh, drugs worth Rs 139.08918 lakh, freebies worth Rs 0.6568 lakh, and other items worth Rs 292.90801 lakh.
The total value of the aforesaid seizures, according to the CEO Meghalaya, stands at Rs 507.09522 lakh.

Previous article
Now, govt employees to seek nod before making trips abroad
Next article
U Sangot raises awareness among Byrnihat electorates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday termed the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) of the UDP...
MEGHALAYA

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has proposed that the Village Employment Councils...
MEGHALAYA

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws, at the High Court...
MEGHALAYA

GH people want change this election, says TMC’s Zenith

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: With Lok Sabha election two weeks away, TMC’s candidate for the Tura parliamentary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday...

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of...

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme...
Load more

Popular news

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday...

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of...

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img