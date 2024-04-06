Seizure worth over Rs 5 cr made from March 16 till April 4: CEO

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, has informed that seizure amounting to more than Rs five crore has been made across the state between March 16 and April 4.

According to a statement here, seizures were made in the form of cash, drugs, freebies etc., following the promulgation of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In terms of cash, Rs 31.87128 was confiscated, with other seizures being liquor worth Rs 42.56995 lakh, drugs worth Rs 139.08918 lakh, freebies worth Rs 0.6568 lakh, and other items worth Rs 292.90801 lakh.

The total value of the aforesaid seizures, according to the CEO Meghalaya, stands at Rs 507.09522 lakh.