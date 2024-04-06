Saturday, April 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday termed the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) of the UDP and the HSPDP as eyewash.
Addressing an election rally in favour of party candidate, Ricky AJ Syngkon at Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi, VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit questioned why the two parties fielded a common candidate under the RDA umbrella when the two MLAs of the HSPDP are never seen in any of the election meetings. “If they were serious then they should have been spending sleepless nights to ensure the victory of the RDA,” he said. He also questioned the two parties for speaking against the Hindutva ideology of the BJP, and working with the NPP in the MDA Government which also includes the BJP.
“The reality is that the MDA Government is a coalition of the NPP, UDP, HSPDP and BJP. They cannot deny their association with the BJP,” he said.
Basaiawmoit also invited the two parties to join the VPP if they are serious about strengthening the regional force in Meghalaya.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh also accused the UDP and HSPDP of being ‘misfits’ since they work closely with those who are against the regional interests, support CAA and oppose ILP.
“Is the RDA really about regional issues? They are ready to work with anyone who opposes the regional agenda. They work with people who support the CAA and are against ILP…so what regionalism do they have?” Myrboh questioned.

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs
Pro-ILP, anti-CAA flavour in VPP election manifesto
