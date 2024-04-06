Saturday, April 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has proposed that the Village Employment Councils (VECs) should be selected and not elected in order to bring down as well as prevent corruption in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) projects in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.
In its appeal to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the group, while referring to the last VEC election under Selsella block, pointed to alleged anomalies and irregularities in the implementation of the MGNREGS as well as the alleged use of financial influence to secure desired positions.
The organisation also alleged instances of extortion of money from job card holders, withdrawal of funds without implementing projects, etc., and, at the same time, pointed out that there were still a number of complaints pending before the Lokayukta in the villages of Haripur, Hallayganj, Sobribari and Namabila.
Further, while stating that the system of selection was more widely preferred within the community, especially in the plain belt areas, the organisation urged the official to put the same in place instead of holding elections.

