Bengal NIA attack case: Counter FIR filed accusing officials of molestation

Kolkata, April 7: After the attack on the NIA sleuths at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, a counter FIR has been filed by the family of one of the two arrested men, alleging molestation by officials, said police on Sunday.

The two are local Trinamool Congress leaders who were arrested in connection with a blast that took place on December 22 last year in which three persons were killed.

When contacted by IANS, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Contai, Dibakar Das, under whose jurisdiction Bhupatinagar comes, confirmed the development. He said that on Saturday night a counter FIR was registered by the family members of one of the two arrested Trinamool Congress leaders at the local police station against the NIA sleuths accusing the latter of molestation of women.

“The FIR was registered by the family members of Monobrata Jana, one of the two arrested by NIA on Saturday. The FIR was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code,” Das confirmed. Section 354 (punishment for outrage of modesty of women) of the IPC is a non-bailable offence.

Now the cops of Bhupatinagar police station have started two parallel investigations — the first being based on the complaint filed by NIA on the event of the attack on their sleuths and the second is against the central agency sleuths based on the complaint of alleged molestation.

Interestingly, almost 24 hours have passed since NIA registered its FIR at the local police station on the attack on their sleuths; the local cops have not been able to arrest a single person.

The development becomes significant on two counts.

First, the counter FIR against NIA was filed after the allegations were made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself on Saturday afternoon. She accused the NIA sleuths of harassing the local women at Bhupatinagar.

“Women did not attack anyone in Bhupatinagar. The NIA attacked first. If they go to a residence at odd hours and harass the women, what will they do? Will they sit at home and cover their faces?” the Chief Minister asked while addressing an election rally at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district on Saturday.

The second point of significance is that the counter FIR against the NIA sleuths is exactly a repeat show of the ruling party’s stance after the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali.

In that case, also a counter FIR was registered at the local police by an employee of Sheikh Shahjahan where ED sleuths were accused of making an unauthorised entry attempt at the residence of the now-suspended ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan. (IANS)