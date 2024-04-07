Sunday, April 7, 2024
NATIONAL
Chennai, April 7: The flying squad of the Election Commission has seized an amount of Rs 4 crore from three people.

The raid took place on Saturday late at night.

The money was seized at Tambaram railway station from the air-conditioned coach of Nellai Express bound for Tirunelveli and three people were taken into custody.

Tambaram Railway Police was also involved in the seizure of the cash.

Police said that the money was in six bags, and on questioning, one of the detainees revealed that the money was received at a hotel in the state capital.

The money was deposited in the government treasury on Sunday morning. (IANS)

