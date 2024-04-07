Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

People of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, April 7 :Ahead of the election campaign rally in West Bengal on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Trinamool Congress and the state government, saying that the people there are tired of the Trinamool Congress.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that only the BJP can provide relief to the people of West Bengal which is tired of the misrule under the current Trinamool Congress-led regime.

“This afternoon, I will be among the people of Jalpaiguri to address a rally. There is outstanding support in @BJP4Bengal’s favour. The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams,” the Prime Minister’s X post read.

Already political circle here are quite inquisitive about the contents of the Prime Minister’s probable address at the North Bengal rally on Sunday afternoon, especially in the wake of the attack on National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday.

“Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had put a counter-blame on the NIA officials accusing them of provoking the mob at Bhupatinagar, we are expecting the Prime Minister to counter that in his style,” a member of the state committee of BJP in West Bengal said.

He also informed that besides addressing the election campaign rally, if the time and schedule permit, the Prime Minister might also interact with the members of those families whose homes were devastated in the recent storm in Jalpaiguri district.(IANS)

Previous article
Karnataka’s law & order deteriorated due to Cong’s appeasement politics: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Next article
PM Modi in Jabalpur today, to kick-start BJP’s poll campaign in MP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in infrastructure development and bolstering India's maritime power, the Navy's...
NATIONAL

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of...
NATIONAL

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the national icon of the Election Commission...
NATIONAL

Met party leaders in Himachal, proud of their unity: Priyanka Gandhi

Shimla, April 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she met all leaders of the Congress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

Popular news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img